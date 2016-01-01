Dr. Christopher Elder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Elder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Elder, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Elder works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elder?
About Dr. Christopher Elder, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1033553979
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elder works at
Dr. Elder has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.