Overview

Dr. Christopher Ehly, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their residency with Univ Of Ks Med Ctr, Family Medicine|University Of Ks Med Center



Dr. Ehly works at Town Plaza Family Practice in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.