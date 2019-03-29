See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lawrenceville, GA
Orthopedic Surgery
3 (49)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Dr. Christopher Edwards, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine.

Dr. Edwards works at Southern Surgical Associates in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA and Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stechison Neurosurgery Atlanta LLC
    743 Old Norcross Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 265-6701
  2. 2
    Atlanta Neurological & Spine Institute LLC
    285 Boulevard NE, Atlanta, GA 30312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 265-6701
  3. 3
    Point Med Inc
    1634 White Cir Ste 101, Marietta, GA 30066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 378-1003

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sudoscan
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Sudoscan
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation

Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (27)
    Mar 29, 2019
    Dr Edwards and his team are amazing!! This is the best spine dr in the medical field!
    — Mar 29, 2019
    About Dr. Christopher Edwards, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619048196
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med Center La New Orleans Tulane
    Medical Education
    • Morehouse School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

