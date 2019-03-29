Dr. Christopher Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Edwards, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Edwards, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine.
Dr. Edwards works at
Locations
-
1
Stechison Neurosurgery Atlanta LLC743 Old Norcross Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (404) 265-6701
-
2
Atlanta Neurological & Spine Institute LLC285 Boulevard NE, Atlanta, GA 30312 Directions (404) 265-6701
-
3
Point Med Inc1634 White Cir Ste 101, Marietta, GA 30066 Directions (770) 378-1003
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edwards?
Dr Edwards and his team are amazing!! This is the best spine dr in the medical field!
About Dr. Christopher Edwards, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1619048196
Education & Certifications
- Med Center La New Orleans Tulane
- Morehouse School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards works at
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.