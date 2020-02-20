Dr. Christopher Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Edwards, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Edwards, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
Dr. Edwards works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tri Rivers Musculoskeletal Centers9104 Babcock Blvd Ste 2120, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (866) 874-7483
-
2
Wexford Anesthesia Associates PC6001 Stonewood Dr, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 933-3800
- 3 7500 Brooktree Rd Ste 302, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (866) 874-7483
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edwards?
Dr Edwards is an excellent physician. He took the time to show me my x ray, and put a healing plan in place. I would most definitely recommend him!!!!!!! His staff all were helpful and pleasant as well
About Dr. Christopher Edwards, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1578851077
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Edwards works at
Dr. Edwards has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Tibia and Fibula Fractures, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edwards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.