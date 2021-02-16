Overview

Dr. Christopher Edmands, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.



Dr. Edmands works at Memorial Health System in Parkersburg, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.