Dr. Christopher Eddleman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Eddleman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Abilene, TX. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Locations
Christopher S. Eddleman M.d. Phd Pllc1924 Pine St Ste 504, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 670-4730
Hendrick Medical Center1900 Pine St, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 670-6221
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend him, he is the best. He has helped me so much with my back. Thank you Dr. Eddleman.
About Dr. Christopher Eddleman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eddleman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eddleman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eddleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eddleman has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eddleman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Eddleman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eddleman.
