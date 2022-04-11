Overview

Dr. Christopher Dyer, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. Dyer works at Texas Pain Institute in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.