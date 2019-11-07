Overview

Dr. Christopher Dyas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.



Dr. Dyas works at Southeastern Surgical Specs in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominoplasty, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.