Dr. Christopher Dy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Dy, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Dy works at
Locations
Washington University School of Medicine4921 Parkview Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Washington University Medical Center5201 Mid America Plz Ste 1500, Saint Louis, MO 63129 Directions (314) 514-3500
Washington University Orthopedics14532 South Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 514-3500
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 286-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter at 16 had fell and broke her hip. She was having horrible pain after hearing. Doctors at childrens mercy in Kansas City couldn’t figure anything out with her. They referred us to Dr Dy. He was amazing with her care and her surgery.
About Dr. Christopher Dy, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1477712933
Education & Certifications
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
