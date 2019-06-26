See All Vascular Surgeons in Pasadena, TX
Vascular Surgery
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Durham, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Surgery Specialty Hospitals of America.

Dr. Durham works at Pasadena Vascular Direct LLC in Pasadena, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pasadena Vascular Direct LLC
    4301 Vista Rd Ste 109, Pasadena, TX 77504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 947-4783

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Surgery Specialty Hospitals of America

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Port Placements or Replacements
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Port Placements or Replacements
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dialysis Complications Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 26, 2019
    I have had two surgeries at his hand, he has a bedside manner that would shame other doctors. He is friendly; and has eased me fears about the post- op recover. Dr. Durham has a friendly staff that seem to enjoy working with him as well as with the patients, so far I'm very please to be in his care.
    Martha Findley in Houston — Jun 26, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Christopher Durham, MD
    About Dr. Christopher Durham, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699979419
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
