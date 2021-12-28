See All Gastroenterologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Christopher Duncan, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Christopher Duncan, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Christopher Duncan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA.

Dr. Duncan works at Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Federal Way, WA and Burien, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Reflux Esophagitis, Constipation and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Clare Hospital
Compare with other Gastroenterology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Venkat Nutalapati, MD
Dr. Venkat Nutalapati, MD
6 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Johnathan Ha, MD
Dr. Johnathan Ha, MD
6 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Alan Alvarez, MD
Dr. Alan Alvarez, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Clare Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma
    1112 6th Ave Ste 200, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 272-8664
  2. 2
    Franciscan Digestive Care Associates at St. Francis
    34503 9th Ave S Ste 130, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 835-5340
  3. 3
    Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Burien
    16233 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 260, Burien, WA 98166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 431-9771

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Reflux Esophagitis
Constipation
Diarrhea
Reflux Esophagitis
Constipation
Diarrhea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Biliary Disorders Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Distal Gastrointestinal Tract Cancers Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tube Feeding Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Duncan?

Dec 28, 2021
Excellent Dr who genuinely cares for his patients. Very polite office staff. Very clean facility. I would definitely recommend Dr. Duncan to anyone in need of a Gastroenterologist.
— Dec 28, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Christopher Duncan, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Duncan, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Duncan to family and friends

Dr. Duncan's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Duncan

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Duncan, MD.

About Dr. Christopher Duncan, MD

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 21 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1164457974
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati
Fellowship
Medical Education
  • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Gastroenterology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christopher Duncan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duncan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Duncan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Duncan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Duncan has seen patients for Reflux Esophagitis, Constipation and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duncan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duncan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duncan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Christopher Duncan, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.