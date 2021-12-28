Dr. Christopher Duncan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duncan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Duncan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Duncan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA.
Dr. Duncan works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Tacoma1112 6th Ave Ste 200, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 272-8664
-
2
Franciscan Digestive Care Associates at St. Francis34503 9th Ave S Ste 130, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (253) 835-5340
-
3
Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Burien16233 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 260, Burien, WA 98166 Directions (206) 431-9771
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duncan?
Excellent Dr who genuinely cares for his patients. Very polite office staff. Very clean facility. I would definitely recommend Dr. Duncan to anyone in need of a Gastroenterologist.
About Dr. Christopher Duncan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1164457974
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duncan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duncan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duncan works at
Dr. Duncan has seen patients for Reflux Esophagitis, Constipation and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duncan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Duncan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duncan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duncan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duncan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.