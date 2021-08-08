See All Neurosurgeons in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Christopher Duma, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Christopher Duma, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (94)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Christopher Duma, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Duma works at Brain and Spine Sgns Orange Cty in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Hydrocephalus and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jean-Philippe Langevin, MD
Dr. Jean-Philippe Langevin, MD
10 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Nader Pouratian, MD
Dr. Nader Pouratian, MD
10 (20)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Mitochon Systems
    3900 W Coast Hwy Ste 300, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 642-6787

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Meningiomas
Hydrocephalus
Traumatic Brain Injury
Meningiomas
Hydrocephalus
Traumatic Brain Injury

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 94 ratings
    Patient Ratings (94)
    5 Star
    (86)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Duma?

    Aug 08, 2021
    Dr Duma is a wonderful caring doctor. I had surgery for hydrocephalus and it was a great experience. My appointments were on time and his staff was great and very responsive.
    Barbara Gaggiano — Aug 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Duma, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Duma, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Duma to family and friends

    Dr. Duma's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Duma

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Duma, MD.

    About Dr. Christopher Duma, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306870845
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Pittsburgh, Presbyterian Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Colgate University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Duma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duma works at Brain and Spine Sgns Orange Cty in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Duma’s profile.

    Dr. Duma has seen patients for Meningiomas, Hydrocephalus and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    94 patients have reviewed Dr. Duma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Duma, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.