Dr. Christopher Dugan, DPM
Dr. Christopher Dugan, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital.
Belleville Memorial Hospital4500 Memorial Dr, Belleville, IL 62226 Directions (618) 271-9191
Columbia Office122 Veterans Pkwy, Columbia, IL 62236 Directions (618) 277-5700Monday1:00pm - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Maryville Office2133 Vadalabene Dr Ste 5, Maryville, IL 62062 Directions (618) 277-5700
Associated Foot Surgeons2900 Frank Scott Pkwy W Ste 900, Belleville, IL 62223 Directions (618) 277-5700Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
O'Fallon Office793 Sunset Blvd, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 277-5700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I had been seeing Dr. Dugan for years, from bunion surgeries to metatarsal nerve pain to plantar fasciitis. I was always happy with his services, not to mention his wonderful attitude and bedside manner. I was shocked to find that, upon recently calling his office to confirm an appointment, he is no longer with the firm—and no one was forthcoming with a reason why. I don't understand the need for this secrecy. It is upsetting. It is also extremely unprofessional of the firm to not contact Dr. Dugan's patients to inform them of such a drastic change so they can research and choose other other doctors.
- Podiatric Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- RIVERSIDE HOSPITAL
- Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine
- Notre Dame
- Foot Surgery
