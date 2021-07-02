Dr. Christopher Ducoin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ducoin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Ducoin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Ducoin, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL.
Locations
Tgh Usf Health Bariatric Center5 Tampa General Cir Ste 410, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 844-7473Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
University of South Florida - Esophageal Surgery2 Tampa General Cir # 33, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 974-3651
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. DuCoin is the “Extraordinaire” in hiatal hernia repairs. After being advised that the likelihood of a subsequent repair from two previous procedures would be doubtful, he stepped in and performed an absolute miracle! His bedside professionalism and empathy shown towards me was unmatched. A shoutout goes to him and his entire staff!
About Dr. Christopher Ducoin, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1801025648
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ducoin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ducoin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ducoin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ducoin has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ducoin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ducoin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ducoin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ducoin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ducoin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.