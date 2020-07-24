See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Cheshire, CT
Dr. Christopher D'Souza, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Christopher D'Souza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cheshire, CT. 

Dr. D'Souza works at Northeast Medical Group in Cheshire, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northeast Medical Group Connecticut Medical Group - Cheshire
    677 S Main St Ste 1, Cheshire, CT 06410 (203) 272-7251

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinus Tachycardia
Torticollis
Bronchitis
Sinus Tachycardia
Torticollis
Bronchitis

Sinus Tachycardia
Torticollis
Bronchitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchospasm
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cellulitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pharyngitis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 24, 2020
    My visit with Dr D'Souza went very well . He's very calming, knows what questions to ask and he is very thorough in his examination. I would recommend him highly.
    Diana Strollo — Jul 24, 2020
    About Dr. Christopher D'Souza, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013379619
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
