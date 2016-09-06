See All General Surgeons in Miami, FL
Dr. Christopher Dress, MD

General Surgery
25 years of experience
Dr. Christopher Dress, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.

Dr. Dress works at Avana Plastic Surgery in Miami, FL with other offices in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hidradenitis and Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Avana Plastic Surgery
    Avana Plastic Surgery
8700 W Flagler St Ste 250, Miami, FL 33174
(305) 501-6000
    Dress Cosmetic Surgery P.A.
    Dress Cosmetic Surgery P.A.
11 Racetrack Rd NE Ste E4, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547
(850) 200-4575

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hidradenitis
Bedsores
Abdominoplasty
Hidradenitis
Bedsores
Abdominoplasty

Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Sep 06, 2016
    I have been with Dr. Dress for 5 years post Breast Cancer. He and his staff have always been helpful and friendly and able to answer all questions I have asked.
    J.Brown in Fort Walton Beach, FL — Sep 06, 2016
    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1962472142
    UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
    General Surgery
    Dr. Dress has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dress has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dress has seen patients for Hidradenitis and Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dress on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dress. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dress.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dress, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dress appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

