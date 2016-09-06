Dr. Dress has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Dress, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Dress, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.

Locations
-
1
Avana Plastic Surgery8700 W Flagler St Ste 250, Miami, FL 33174 Directions (305) 501-6000
-
2
Dress Cosmetic Surgery P.A.11 Racetrack Rd NE Ste E4, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 200-4575
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with Dr. Dress for 5 years post Breast Cancer. He and his staff have always been helpful and friendly and able to answer all questions I have asked.
About Dr. Christopher Dress, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1962472142
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
- General Surgery

