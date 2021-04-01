Overview

Dr. Christopher Dougherty, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bentonville, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas, Northwest Medical Center - Springdale and Ozarks Community Hospital Of Gravette.



Dr. Dougherty works at Agility Center Orthopedics Clin in Bentonville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Tibia and Fibula Fractures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.