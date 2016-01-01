Overview

Dr. Christopher Doria, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lodi, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Doria works at West Pediatric Care in Lodi, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.