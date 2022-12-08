Dr. Christopher Donovan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donovan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Donovan, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Donovan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School Of Medicine, Ohio and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Locations
Florida Eye Specialists & Cataract Institute (South Tampa)3115 W Swann Ave, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 492-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Eye Specialists & Cataract Institute (Plant City)2002 S Alexander St, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 754-3593Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Eye Specialists & Cataract Institute (Riverview)13106 Vail Ridge Dr, Riverview, FL 33579 Directions (813) 392-3311Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Eye Specialists & Cataract Institute (Brandon)403 Vonderburg Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 681-1122
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Donovan is a wonderful person. He’s very thorough and knowledgeable. Has a great personality, and takes the time to explain things in a way you fully understand. I would recommend him to anyone needing any type of eye care specialist.
About Dr. Christopher Donovan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1770945982
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida - Cornea and External Diseases
- University of South Florida - Ophthalmology
- Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, MI
- Case Western Reserve University School Of Medicine, Ohio
- Cornell University, Ithaca, New York
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donovan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donovan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donovan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Donovan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donovan.
