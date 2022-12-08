See All Ophthalmologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Christopher Donovan, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Christopher Donovan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School Of Medicine, Ohio and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Donovan works at Florida Eye Specialist & Cataract Institute in Tampa, FL with other offices in Plant City, FL, Riverview, FL and Brandon, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Florida Eye Specialists & Cataract Institute (South Tampa)
    3115 W Swann Ave, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 492-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Florida Eye Specialists & Cataract Institute (Plant City)
    2002 S Alexander St, Plant City, FL 33563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 754-3593
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Florida Eye Specialists & Cataract Institute (Riverview)
    13106 Vail Ridge Dr, Riverview, FL 33579 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 392-3311
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Florida Eye Specialists & Cataract Institute (Brandon)
    403 Vonderburg Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 681-1122

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cataract
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL)
Cataract
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL)

Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Descemet Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty (DMEK) Chevron Icon
Descemet's Stripping Automated Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSAEK) Chevron Icon
Descemet's Stripping With Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSEK) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 08, 2022
    Dr Donovan is a wonderful person. He’s very thorough and knowledgeable. Has a great personality, and takes the time to explain things in a way you fully understand. I would recommend him to anyone needing any type of eye care specialist.
    Frances Dillow — Dec 08, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Donovan, MD
    About Dr. Christopher Donovan, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1770945982
    Education & Certifications

    • University of South Florida - Cornea and External Diseases
    • University of South Florida - Ophthalmology
    • Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, MI
    • Case Western Reserve University School Of Medicine, Ohio
    • Cornell University, Ithaca, New York
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

