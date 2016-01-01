Dr. Doehring has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Doehring, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Doehring, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Doehring works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Health Indianapolis & Mooresville5230 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 250A, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 528-8137
-
2
Franciscan Health Indianapolis8111 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 528-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doehring?
About Dr. Christopher Doehring, MD
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1215919691
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doehring accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doehring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doehring works at
Dr. Doehring has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doehring.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doehring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doehring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.