Dr. Christopher Dodson, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Dodson works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Bryn Mawr, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.