Dr. Christopher Disimone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Disimone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Disimone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Disimone, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis and is affiliated with Benson Hospital.
Dr. Disimone works at
Locations
-
1
Scottsdale Pima8415 N Pima Rd Ste 165, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 223-9805Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Tucson - Wilmot Road603 N Wilmot Rd # 151, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 886-0206
Hospital Affiliations
- Benson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Disimone?
Took time to listen. Asked good question. I felt heard
About Dr. Christopher Disimone, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1861461147
Education & Certifications
- U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
- University of California School of Medicine - Davis
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Disimone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Disimone accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Disimone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Disimone works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Disimone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Disimone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Disimone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Disimone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.