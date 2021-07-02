Dr. Dipaolo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Dipaolo, MD
Dr. Christopher Dipaolo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carson City, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Barton Memorial Hospital and Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center.
Carson Tahoe Cardiology1470 Medical Pkwy Ste 160, Carson City, NV 89703 Directions (775) 445-7650
Carson Tahoe Regional Healthcare1600 Medical Pkwy, Carson City, NV 89703 Directions (775) 445-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Barton Memorial Hospital
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Christopher Dipaolo, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Dipaolo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dipaolo has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dipaolo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dipaolo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dipaolo.
