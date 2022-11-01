Overview

Dr. Christopher Dimarco, MD is a Dermatologist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.



Dr. Dimarco works at Lifespan Physician Group in Providence, RI with other offices in Riverside, RI, East Providence, RI and Warwick, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.