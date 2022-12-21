Dr. Christopher Diblasio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diblasio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Diblasio, MD
Dr. Christopher Diblasio, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from St George'S University School Of Med St George'S Grenada and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Genesis Care Urology4571 Colonial Blvd Ste 110, Fort Myers, FL 33966 Directions (239) 264-7180
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Explains everything very well. Very thorough. Hospital visit went smoothly.
About Dr. Christopher Diblasio, MD
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1952524274
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- St George'S University School Of Med St George'S Grenada
- Fairfield University
Dr. Diblasio has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Hesitancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diblasio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
