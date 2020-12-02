Dr. Christopher Devine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Devine, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Devine, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Clifton-Reading Road2055 Reading Rd Ste 150, Cincinnati, OH 45202 Directions (513) 381-1900Monday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 11:30am
Crestview Hills Office2865 Chancellor Dr Ste 215, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 331-1058
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
As a born pessimist, I was sure my retina problems would be insurmountable. However Dr. Devine explained that what I was experiencing was fairly common and assuaged my fears for the future. At no time did I feel rushed, was able to ask all the questions I had, and he assured me that he and his staff would take phone calls at any time if I thought a problem had arisen. He gave time lines for what to expect and was extremely conscientious in making sure I understood his explanation. Couldn't have asked for anything more. Thank you
About Dr. Christopher Devine, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1205838562
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devine has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Devine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Devine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devine.
