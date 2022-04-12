See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Christopher Desimone, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Christopher Desimone, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Christopher Desimone, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Rochester, MN. 

Dr. Desimone works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Cardiology
    200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 218-8044

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ablation
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Amyloidosis
Ablation
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Amyloidosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ablation Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ablation
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Canal Defect Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Brugada Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Complex Single Ventricle Transposition of the Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Double Outlet Right Ventricle Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Eisenmenger's Complex Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Myocarditis Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Atresia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous (P-V) Connection Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Vascular Rings Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Desimone?

Apr 12, 2022
I was referred to the Mayo Clinic by Dr Pappy at OMC, the Cardiology Department got me in quickly and agreed with the decision to move ahead with the ablation surgery, I was referred to Dr.Desimone and he was reassuring and explained everything that could possibly happen with the surgery, his surgical team was wonderful and thanks to their skills everything worked out well. I would definitely recommend Dr.Desimone to everyone Thanks
Richard Washburn — Apr 12, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Christopher Desimone, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Desimone, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Desimone to family and friends

Dr. Desimone's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Desimone

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Desimone, MD.

About Dr. Christopher Desimone, MD

Specialties
  • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1942620067
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Christopher Desimone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desimone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Desimone has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Desimone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Desimone works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Desimone’s profile.

Dr. Desimone has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desimone.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desimone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desimone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.