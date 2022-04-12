Dr. Christopher Desimone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desimone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Desimone, MD
Dr. Christopher Desimone, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Rochester, MN.
Rochester - Cardiology200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 218-8044
I was referred to the Mayo Clinic by Dr Pappy at OMC, the Cardiology Department got me in quickly and agreed with the decision to move ahead with the ablation surgery, I was referred to Dr.Desimone and he was reassuring and explained everything that could possibly happen with the surgery, his surgical team was wonderful and thanks to their skills everything worked out well. I would definitely recommend Dr.Desimone to everyone Thanks
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- Male
- 1942620067
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
