Dr. Christopher Desimone, MD
Dr. Christopher Desimone, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin, Baptist Health Richmond, Clark Regional Medical Center, Harlan Arh Hospital, Harrison Memorial Hospital, Hazard Arh Regional Medical Center, King's Daughters Medical Center, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Pikeville Medical Center, Rockcastle Regional Hospital and Respiratory Care Center, University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital and Whitesburg Arh Hospital.
UK Markey Cancer Center - Gynecologic Oncology Clinic800 Rose St Rm 330A, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 257-1613
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Corbin
- Baptist Health Richmond
- Clark Regional Medical Center
- Harlan Arh Hospital
- Harrison Memorial Hospital
- Hazard Arh Regional Medical Center
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
- Pikeville Medical Center
- Rockcastle Regional Hospital and Respiratory Care Center
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
- Whitesburg Arh Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1538103056
- University Of Ky College Of Med
- University Of Kentucky
