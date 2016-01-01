Overview

Dr. Christopher Desimone, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin, Baptist Health Richmond, Clark Regional Medical Center, Harlan Arh Hospital, Harrison Memorial Hospital, Hazard Arh Regional Medical Center, King's Daughters Medical Center, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, Pikeville Medical Center, Rockcastle Regional Hospital and Respiratory Care Center, University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital and Whitesburg Arh Hospital.



Dr. Desimone works at UK Markey Cancer Center - Gynecologic Oncology Clinic in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Open , Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.