See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Sewell, NJ
Dr. Christopher Derivaux, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Christopher Derivaux, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.5 (14)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Christopher Derivaux, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, Cooper University Hospital, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.

Dr. Derivaux works at Surgical Group of South Jersey - An Affiliate of Virtua Medical Group in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open and or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Virtua Health
Compare with other Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Chun Choi, MD
Dr. Chun Choi, MD
2 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Charles Stivala, DO
Dr. Charles Stivala, DO
8 (6)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Virtua Health.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Group of South Jersey - An Affiliate of Virtua Medical Group
    570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste B3, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 428-7700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
  • Cooper University Hospital
  • Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
  • Virtua Willingboro Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open
Lung Cancer
Thoracentesis
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open
Lung Cancer
Thoracentesis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Coronary Cathertization With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Derivaux?

    Oct 13, 2022
    He’scVery caring And SupervNice Been with him 11 Years Wouldn’t Want nobody Else
    Belinda Giles — Oct 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Derivaux, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Derivaux, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Derivaux to family and friends

    Dr. Derivaux's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Derivaux

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Derivaux, MD.

    About Dr. Christopher Derivaux, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790733004
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Derivaux has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Derivaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Derivaux works at Surgical Group of South Jersey - An Affiliate of Virtua Medical Group in Sewell, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Derivaux’s profile.

    Dr. Derivaux has seen patients for Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open and or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Derivaux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Derivaux. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derivaux.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derivaux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derivaux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Derivaux, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.