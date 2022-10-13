Overview

Dr. Christopher Derivaux, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, Cooper University Hospital, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.



Dr. Derivaux works at Surgical Group of South Jersey - An Affiliate of Virtua Medical Group in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open and or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.