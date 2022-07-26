Dr. Christopher Depalo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Depalo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Depalo, DO
Dr. Christopher Depalo, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Las Vegas6450 Medical Center St Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 956-9121Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Pahrump1470 E Calvada Blvd Ste 300, Pahrump, NV 89048 Directions (702) 935-9260Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Excellent care
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1760438238
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
