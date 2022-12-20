Overview

Dr. Christopher Demetriou, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Demetriou works at Islandwide Gastroenterology in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.