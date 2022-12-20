Dr. Christopher Demetriou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demetriou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Demetriou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Demetriou, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from State University Of New York At Stony Brook and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Locations
Chris Demetriou MD PC1205 Franklin Ave Ste 150, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 650-3355
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MedCost
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Surgery experience was excellent, Doctor Demetrious was professional and caring
About Dr. Christopher Demetriou, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1194806075
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- State University Of New York At Stony Brook
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demetriou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Demetriou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demetriou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demetriou has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demetriou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
242 patients have reviewed Dr. Demetriou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demetriou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demetriou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demetriou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.