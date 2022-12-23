Overview

Dr. Christopher Demassi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Uhealth Tower.



Dr. Demassi works at Memorial Neuroscience Institute in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.