Dr. Christopher Demassi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Demassi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Uhealth Tower.
Memorial Division of Neuroscience1150 N 35th Ave Ste 300, Hollywood, FL 33021 (954) 601-5291Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I thank GOD he was my doctor through this ordeal.....he was just great, he was attentive, patient and made sure that all my questions were answered in a manner that I understood.
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1093926115
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Uhealth Tower
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demassi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Demassi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demassi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demassi works at
Dr. Demassi has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demassi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
112 patients have reviewed Dr. Demassi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demassi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demassi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demassi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.