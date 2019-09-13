See All Pediatric Neurologists in Fargo, ND
Dr. Christopher Decock, MD

Pediatric Neurology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Decock, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.

Dr. Decock works at Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)
    3000 32nd Ave S # 55, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Head CT Scan
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
Head CT Scan
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Seizure Disorders
TCD Bubble Test
Wada Test
Brain Injury
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor
Febrile Convulsion
Gait Abnormality
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Spina Bifida
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Christopher Decock, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1720252216
    Education & Certifications

    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    • Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

