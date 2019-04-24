Dr. Dechet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Dechet, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Dechet, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Dr. Dechet works at
Locations
-
1
Huntsman Cancer Hospital1950 Circle of Hope Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84112 Directions (801) 587-4383
-
2
University of Utah Health50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 581-7674
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My satisfaction was 110%
About Dr. Christopher Dechet, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dechet accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dechet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dechet works at
Dr. Dechet has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Prostate Removal and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dechet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dechet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dechet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dechet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dechet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.