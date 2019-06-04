Dr. Christopher Decamp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Decamp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Decamp, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Decamp, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Decamp works at
Locations
Orthopedics Ny121 EVERETT RD, Albany, NY 12205 Directions (518) 453-9088
Madhu Padi711 Troy Schenectady Rd, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 220-9534
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Decamp?
I saw Dr DeCamp yesterday and in 2017 for the same issue but different hands. My finger would lock up and the burning pain was awful. He knew immediately what was going on & explained it to me in detail. He is a kind and caring doctor who knows his stuff! Both times I was given an injection. My 2017 hand has been great. No more pain or locking. Now on day 2 my other hand is feeling so much better already! I reccomend Dr DeCamp highly.
About Dr. Christopher Decamp, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1023085701
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Decamp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Decamp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Decamp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Decamp has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and De Quervain's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Decamp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Decamp. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Decamp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Decamp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Decamp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.