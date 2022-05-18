Overview

Dr. Christopher Debacker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.



Dr. Debacker works at Summerville Pediatric Specialists in New Braunfels, TX with other offices in Corpus Christi, TX, Laredo, TX and San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Blocked Tear Duct and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.