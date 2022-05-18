See All Ophthalmologists in New Braunfels, TX
Dr. Christopher Debacker, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Christopher Debacker, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (52)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Christopher Debacker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.

Dr. Debacker works at Summerville Pediatric Specialists in New Braunfels, TX with other offices in Corpus Christi, TX, Laredo, TX and San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Blocked Tear Duct and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Micheal Tschoepe
    218 E Austin St, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 495-2367
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Berkeley Eye Center
    5350 S Staples St Ste 318, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 495-2367
  3. 3
    Dr. Alfredo Trevino
    1006 E Hillside Rd, Laredo, TX 78041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 495-2367
  4. 4
    Eyeplastx
    1314 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 5104, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 495-2367

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital Stone Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Blocked Tear Duct
Ectropion of Eyelid
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Blocked Tear Duct
Ectropion of Eyelid

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Malignant Mesenchymal Tumor Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Diseases Chevron Icon
Orbital Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Debacker?

    May 18, 2022
    Very calm soft spoken, respectful professional and painless operation superb result you can feel his concern about your needs above and beyond service if there's more than the best that's Dr. Christopher DeBacker .
    Bot Salonga — May 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Debacker, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Debacker, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Debacker to family and friends

    Dr. Debacker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Debacker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Debacker, MD.

    About Dr. Christopher Debacker, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316905839
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Arizona
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • IL Eye Ear Infirm
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Debacker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Debacker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Debacker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Debacker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Debacker has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Blocked Tear Duct and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Debacker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Debacker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Debacker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Debacker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Debacker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Debacker, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.