Dr. Christopher De Haydu, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher De Haydu, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL.
Dr. De Haydu works at
Locations
Sylvester Medical Office Building1121 NW 14TH ST, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-1475
West Kendall Baptist Hospital9555 SW 162nd Ave, Miami, FL 33196 Directions (305) 226-5651
West Kendall Obgyn LLC8200 SW 117th Ave Ste 304, Miami, FL 33183 Directions (305) 226-5651
West Kendall Obgyn LLC15955 SW 96th St Ste 304, Miami, FL 33196 Directions (305) 226-5651
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. De Haydu is one of the best! Never had a doctor like him!!
About Dr. Christopher De Haydu, MD
- Oncology
- English, Creole
- 1851738793
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Haydu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Haydu accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Haydu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Haydu speaks Creole.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. De Haydu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Haydu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Haydu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Haydu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.