Dr. Christopher Dawson, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
4 (142)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Christopher Dawson, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital.

Dr. Dawson works at TIDEWATER PHYSICIANS MULTISPECIALTY GROUP in Newport News, VA with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tpmg Interventional Pain Treatment Center
    860 Omni Blvd Ste 115, Newport News, VA 23606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 232-8844
    Pain Inc
    2531 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 000-0000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • National Heritage Insurance
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 25, 2022
    Dr. Dawson recently performed an RFA (Radio Frequency Ablation) on my lower back. What a game changer! After suffering from debilitating pain for decades, I can honestly say I'm 98% pain free in my lower back. I wish I had this done YEARS ago. I'm now consulting with him to perform the same procedure on my neck. (And no, it is not painful. There might be a very slight discomfort during the actual procedure but definitely nothing awful; not even close. I highly recommend Dr. Dawson and his staff. They are wonderful and understanding.
    About Dr. Christopher Dawson, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003028812
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Internship
    • University Of Virginia Health System
    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University
    Undergraduate School
    • College Of William & Mary
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Dawson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dawson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dawson has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dawson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    142 patients have reviewed Dr. Dawson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dawson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dawson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

