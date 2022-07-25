Dr. Christopher Dawson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Dawson, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Dawson, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital.
Locations
Tpmg Interventional Pain Treatment Center860 Omni Blvd Ste 115, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 232-8844
Pain Inc2531 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 000-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dawson recently performed an RFA (Radio Frequency Ablation) on my lower back. What a game changer! After suffering from debilitating pain for decades, I can honestly say I'm 98% pain free in my lower back. I wish I had this done YEARS ago. I'm now consulting with him to perform the same procedure on my neck. (And no, it is not painful. There might be a very slight discomfort during the actual procedure but definitely nothing awful; not even close. I highly recommend Dr. Dawson and his staff. They are wonderful and understanding.
About Dr. Christopher Dawson, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University Of Virginia Health System
- West Virginia University
- College Of William & Mary
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
