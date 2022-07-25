Overview

Dr. Christopher Dawson, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital.



Dr. Dawson works at TIDEWATER PHYSICIANS MULTISPECIALTY GROUP in Newport News, VA with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.