Dr. Christopher Davis, MD

Interventional Cardiology
Overview

Dr. Christopher Davis, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital and Manatee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Davis works at Reveal Vitality in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Reveal Vitality
    1217 S East Ave Ste 210, Sarasota, FL 34239
    Bradenton Heart Center
    2010 59th St W Ste 4200, Bradenton, FL 34209
    Manatee Cardiovascular Wellness Institute
    2816 Manatee Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34205
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital
  • Manatee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertensive Heart Disease
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Accelerated Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Airway Stenting Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Cardiomyopathy With Heart Block Chevron Icon
Atrial Tachyarrhythmia With Short PR Interval Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Buerger's Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy 1, Familial Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Due to Anthracyclines Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Alcoholic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Chagas Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated With Conduction Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated With Conduction Defect Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated With Conduction Defect Type 2 Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Idiopathic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, With Woolly Hair and Keratoderma Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Familial Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Fatal Fetal, Due to Myocardial Calcification Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Fetal Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypogonadism, Collagenoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Infantile Histiocytoid Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Takotsubo Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, X-Linked, Fatal Infantile Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Sinus Syncope Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Aneurysms of the Great Vessels Chevron Icon
Congenital Cardiovascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Block Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects, Adult Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects, Fetal Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects, Pediatric Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Mitral Malformation Chevron Icon
Congenital Mitral Stenosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Calcification Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease, Autosomal Dominant 1 Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease, Autosomal Dominant 2 Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Coumadin® Management Chevron Icon
Cytoplasmic Body Myopathy Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Sensitive Hypertension Chevron Icon
Distal Myopathy Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
Effort Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Exertional Hypertension Chevron Icon
Familial Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypertension Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
High-Risk Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia Due to Arg3500 Mutation of apo B-100 Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia Due to LDL Receptor Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Recessive Chevron Icon
Hypertension in Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Alcohol-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Corticosteroid-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Environment-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Nasal Decongestant-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Stress-Induced Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Hypokalemia Familial Chevron Icon
Hypertrophic Branchial Myopathy Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Myopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Infantile Refsum Disease Chevron Icon
Internal Anal Sphincter Myopathy Chevron Icon
Intracranial Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Isolated Systolic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Labile Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Storage Myopathy Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ludwig's Angina Chevron Icon
Metabolic Myopathies Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Atrial Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Peroneal Muscular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Popliteal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Portal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Portal Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Dexfenfluramine-Induced Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Familial Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Fenfluramine-Induced Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypoxic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Supravalvular Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Thromboembolic Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Agenesis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Renal Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Resistant Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncopal Paroxysmal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope, Familial Neurocardiogenic Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transient Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
White Coat Hypertension Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • Prime Health Services
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Mar 23, 2020
    I am very thankful to find Dr Davis & his staff. Its been a long 4 yr. journey but Its clear that the Lord has sent me to Dr Davis & his staff. Prayers are being answered. I have been tested over & over for the last 4 yrs by Conventional Dr's, never a diagnosis or the reason. 1st appt, He got right to it: Very professional, knowledgeable & qualified. He really listens, started testing immediately to find the solutions to get me better. First test he chose gave us some answers, unbelievable. Mine is complicated but he's already finding answers. We feel he will be the one that will figure it out & actually help me. His staff is also awesome, compassionate & helpful also. I appreciate his knowledge as a Dr, his compassion as a Christian Man, this is a good combo. It Gives me hope for the medical field & hope that I will get a chance to feel better. Conventional/Functional Dr is the way to go. Dr Davis & Staff, Thank you so much, I appreciate all of you, your a great team to have!
    Sheryl — Mar 23, 2020
    About Dr. Christopher Davis, MD

    Interventional Cardiology
    English, Spanish
    1336138536
    Education & Certifications

    Cardiovascular Disease, University of Virginia Health Sciences Center
    Chief Resident, Johns Hopkins/Sinai Hospital
    Johns Hopkins/Sinai Hospital
    Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
    Duke University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    82 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

