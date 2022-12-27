See All Plastic Surgeons in Wellesley, MA
Dr. Christopher Davidson, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Christopher Davidson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (71)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Christopher Davidson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wellesley, MA. They completed their fellowship with Harvard Combined Plastic Surgery Program

Dr. Davidson works at Christopher J. Davidson, MD in Wellesley, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Yoash Enzer, MD
Dr. Yoash Enzer, MD
10 (180)
View Profile
Dr. Rita Sadowski, MD
Dr. Rita Sadowski, MD
10 (225)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Fraser Medical Building
    332 Washington St, Wellesley, MA 02481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 237-7700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
  • Milford Regional Medical Center
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Davidson?

    Dec 27, 2022
    I had the best experience with the entire team at Dr. Davidson’s office. The entire process from consultation to follow ups were seamless and worry free. Everything they told me about the whole process happened just like they described. My breasts looked amazing post op, but close to a year later they have settled perfectly. I picked out the size but was able to get all the information and guidance I could ask for!
    Andrea — Dec 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Davidson, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Davidson, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Davidson to family and friends

    Dr. Davidson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Davidson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Davidson, MD.

    About Dr. Christopher Davidson, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710933304
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Combined Plastic Surgery Program
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Davidson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davidson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davidson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davidson accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Davidson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davidson works at Christopher J. Davidson, MD in Wellesley, MA. View the full address on Dr. Davidson’s profile.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Davidson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davidson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davidson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davidson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Davidson, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.