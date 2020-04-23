See All Ophthalmologists in Willoughby, OH
Dr. Christopher Daugherty, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Christopher Daugherty, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Willoughby, OH. 

Dr. Daugherty works at Cleveland Eye Care & Surgery, Inc. in Willoughby, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Stye and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Eye Specialists and Consultants Inc.
    36100 Euclid Ave Ste 450, Willoughby, OH 44094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 946-9555
  2. 2
    Lake West Cps Laboratory
    36000 Euclid Ave, Willoughby, OH 44094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 946-9555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • TriPoint Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Treatment frequency



Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Chalazion
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blindness
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Glaucoma
Headache
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
Migraine
Ocular Hypertension
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anterior Scleritis
Astigmatism
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drusen
Entropion
Esotropia
Excision of Chalazion
Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm
Eyelid Surgery
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Herpetic Keratitis
Hypertropia
Hyphema
Hypotropia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Macular Hole
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Orbital Cellulitis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinguecula
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinoblastoma
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 23, 2020
    Very knowledgeable. I have been his patient for a couple of years. My last appointment, I updated him with a new medical diagnosis and he knew the effect of what could happen with my eyes. Told me if I ever have an issue, to call immediately and I would be seen as an emergency. I won't give my details on my medical issue. I highly recommend him. I don't ever feel rushed by the staff or him.
    C.G. — Apr 23, 2020
    About Dr. Christopher Daugherty, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 1770926818
    Education & Certifications

    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

