Dr. Christopher Dardis, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Dardis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Dublin-Facility Of Health Science and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Barrow Neurology Clinics500 W Thomas Rd Ste 300A, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-6262
App Neurology Clinic2900 State St Ste 101, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 789-5790
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dardis was wonderful. His staff is as amazing also.
About Dr. Christopher Dardis, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neurological Clinic
- Suny-Health Science Center At Brooklyn
- University Of Dublin-Facility Of Health Science
- Neurology
