Dr. Christopher Danner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Danner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Danner, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurotology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Danner works at
Locations
-
1
Tampa Bay Hearing and Balance Center5 Tampa General Cir Ste 610, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 315-4327Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Danner?
Dr. Danner is an excellent doctor with who you feel comfortable being your doctor. He receives you with a smile, listens to you attentively, examines you carefully, explains your condition and its remedies, gives you enough time to ask questions, and promptly replies to your questions on the portal.
About Dr. Christopher Danner, MD
- Neurotology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1861442725
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Auburn University
- Neurotology and Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Danner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Danner works at
Dr. Danner has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Danner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Danner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.