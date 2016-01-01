Dr. Christopher Damman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Damman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Damman, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Damman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Damman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eye Center At Uw Medical Center - Montlake1959 NE Pacific St Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
General Surgery Clinic at Eastside Specialty Center3100 NORTHUP WAY, Bellevue, WA 98004 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Damman?
About Dr. Christopher Damman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1730289554
Education & Certifications
- U Wash, Seattle
- U Wash, Seattle
- ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Damman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Damman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Damman works at
Dr. Damman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Damman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Damman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.