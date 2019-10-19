Overview

Dr. Christopher D'Ambrosio, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. D'Ambrosio works at Stony Brook Medicine in Stony Brook, NY with other offices in Commack, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.