Dr. Christopher Dakhil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Dakhil, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER, Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Stillwater Medical-blackwell, Sumner Community Hospital and Sumner County Hospital District No. 1.
Locations
-
1
Cancer Center of Kansas - Emporia818 N Emporia St Ste 403, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 667-4431Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Stillwater Medical-blackwell
- Sumner Community Hospital
- Sumner County Hospital District No. 1
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am SOO grateful for the compassionate care this amazing team has provided for my mother! We have spent the past 2 years getting treatment for my mother that has faced many challenges of cancer. Even though there is no cure for her, they have provided care to extend her time with her family!! If it wasn't for our whole team of doctors working together so diligently we wouldn't have this precious time together! I will ALWAYS be SOO grateful to you ALL!!!
About Dr. Christopher Dakhil, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1972721348
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Hematology, Medical Oncology and Oncology
