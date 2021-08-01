Dr. Christopher Cwik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cwik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Cwik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Cwik, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo West Campus, Banner Estrella Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Dr. Cwik works at
Locations
1
Phoenix/Maryvale Office4700 N 51st Ave Ste 4, Phoenix, AZ 85031 Directions (623) 846-7575
2
West Valley Office13065 W McDowell Rd Ste C130, Avondale, AZ 85392 Directions (623) 846-7575
3
Pleasant Pediatrics - Glendale(G99)9980 W Glendale Ave Ste 130, Glendale, AZ 85307 Directions (623) 322-3380
4
Pleasant Pediatrics - Glendale(P67)6666 W Peoria Ave Ste 111, Glendale, AZ 85302 Directions (623) 322-3380Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo West Campus
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cwik?
Dr. Cwick has been my children's doctor for over 13 years. He is absolutely amazing, I would recommend to literally everyone searching for a doctor for their kids.
About Dr. Christopher Cwik, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cwik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cwik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cwik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cwik works at
Dr. Cwik speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cwik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cwik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cwik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cwik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.