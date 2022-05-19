Dr. Christopher Cunningham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cunningham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Cunningham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Cunningham, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Florence, SC. They graduated from MD Summa Cum Laude and is affiliated with Mcleod Loris Hospital, McLeod Regional Medical Center and McLeod Seacoast Hospital.
Dr. Cunningham works at
Locations
-
1
Mcleod Regional Medical Center101 S Ravenel St Ste 230, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 777-7043
Hospital Affiliations
- Mcleod Loris Hospital
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
- McLeod Seacoast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- SelectHealth
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cunningham?
I have contacted the office staff several times my last call was over 5 days ago and I am still waiting on a response. If you need to see the doctor good luck James Kidd
About Dr. Christopher Cunningham, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1558351122
Education & Certifications
- Vascular Surgery University Of California San Francisco
- National Naval Medical Center San Diego
- MD Summa Cum Laude
- Cornell University
- Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cunningham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cunningham accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cunningham works at
Dr. Cunningham has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cunningham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cunningham speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunningham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cunningham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cunningham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.