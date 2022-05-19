See All Vascular Surgeons in Florence, SC
Vascular Surgery
Dr. Christopher Cunningham, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Florence, SC. They graduated from MD Summa Cum Laude and is affiliated with Mcleod Loris Hospital, McLeod Regional Medical Center and McLeod Seacoast Hospital.

Dr. Cunningham works at McLeod Vascular Associates in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mcleod Regional Medical Center
    101 S Ravenel St Ste 230, Florence, SC 29506 (843) 777-7043

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mcleod Loris Hospital
  • McLeod Regional Medical Center
  • McLeod Seacoast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis
Carotid Artery Disease
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Gallstones
Hiatal Hernia
Iliac Aneurysm
Inguinal Hernia
Ischemic Colitis
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Acute Bowel Infarction
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Aneurysm Stenting
Aortic Aneurysm, Familial Abdominal
Aortic Aneurysm, Familial Thoracic
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Arterial Thrombosis
Arteriovenous Malformation
Barrett's Esophagus
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Breast Cancer
Burn Injuries
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Vascular Disease
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Coarctation of the Aorta
Colorectal Cancer
Congenital Aneurysms of the Great Vessels
Constipation
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dialysis Access Procedures
Dissecting Aneurysm
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Embolism
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
False Aneurysm
Femoral Aneurysm
Gynecologic Cancer
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer
Mesenteric Artery Ischemia
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Artery Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Popliteal Aneurysm
Port Placements or Replacements
Renal Artery Stenosis (RAS)
Ruptured Aneurysm
Saccular Aneurysm
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stenting
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Suprarenal Aneurysm
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thrombosis
Thyroid Nodule
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Varicose Veins
Vascular Disease
Vascular Stenting
Venous Compression
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Ventral Hernia
Visceral Aneurysm
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    AvMed
    Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    EmblemHealth
    Golden Rule
    Humana
    MedCost
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    Planned Administration Inc
    SelectHealth
    Simplifi
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 19, 2022
    I have contacted the office staff several times my last call was over 5 days ago and I am still waiting on a response. If you need to see the doctor good luck James Kidd
    james kidd — May 19, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Cunningham, MD

    Vascular Surgery
    English, Spanish
    1558351122
    Education & Certifications

    Vascular Surgery University Of California San Francisco
    National Naval Medical Center San Diego
    MD Summa Cum Laude
    Cornell University
    Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Cunningham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cunningham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cunningham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cunningham works at McLeod Vascular Associates in Florence, SC. View the full address on Dr. Cunningham’s profile.

    Dr. Cunningham has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cunningham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunningham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cunningham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cunningham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

