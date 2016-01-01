See All Clinical Geneticists in New York, NY
Dr. Christopher Cunniff, MD

Genetics
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Cunniff, MD is a Geneticist in New York, NY. They specialize in Genetics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Cunniff works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Neurology
    505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Birth Defects
Chromosome Disorders
Cough
Birth Defects
Chromosome Disorders
Cough

Treatment frequency



Birth Defects Chevron Icon
Chromosome Disorders Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Genetic Fetal Risks Chevron Icon
Genetic Predisposition to Autism Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Christopher Cunniff, MD

    • Genetics
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1396718284
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California San Diego
    Residency
    • Mc Hosp Of Vt
    Internship
    • Mc Hosp Of Vt
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Genetics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Cunniff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cunniff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cunniff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cunniff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cunniff works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cunniff’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunniff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunniff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cunniff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cunniff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

