Dr. Christopher Cummings, FACS

General Surgery
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Christopher Cummings, FACS is a General Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Kansas City University Of Medicine and Bioscience and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Cummings works at College Park Family Care Specialty Office in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    College Park Family Care Specialty Office
    10600 Mastin St # C, Overland Park, KS 66212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 318-4996
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Menorah Medical Center
  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Gastrectomy
Obesity
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Gastrectomy

Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 03, 2022
    Down to earth, knowledgeable, skilled surgeon. Takes ownership and treats you like family. Would recommend without hesitation.
    — Aug 03, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Cummings, FACS

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033473889
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria
    Internship
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria
    Medical Education
    • Kansas City University Of Medicine and Bioscience
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Cummings, FACS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cummings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cummings has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cummings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cummings works at College Park Family Care Specialty Office in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Cummings’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cummings. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cummings.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cummings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cummings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

