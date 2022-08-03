Dr. Christopher Cummings, FACS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cummings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Cummings, FACS is a General Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Kansas City University Of Medicine and Bioscience and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
College Park Family Care Specialty Office10600 Mastin St # C, Overland Park, KS 66212 Directions (913) 318-4996Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Menorah Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Down to earth, knowledgeable, skilled surgeon. Takes ownership and treats you like family. Would recommend without hesitation.
- General Surgery
- English
- 1033473889
- University of Illinois College of Medicine at Peoria
- Kansas City University Of Medicine and Bioscience
- General Surgery
